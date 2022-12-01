It goes without saying that the government exists to serve the people through the provision of basic services. This means that if the government fails to deliver on this mandate, it is the public that gets betrayed.
Every year, the minister of finance allocates funds to all departments and its entities to render services to community members. Municipalities also receive funds from the National Treasury to ensure that people have access to basic services such as human settlements, sanitation, water, roads and electricity.
The allocation of funds is done because it is known that there is a gap that needs to be filled using money and other resources. On this note, let me state categorically that it is uncalled for, to have departments returning funds to the Treasury at the end of a financial year simply because the money couldn’t be spent.
In August this year, the Treasury reported underspending by 12 departments. The two worst offenders were the department of public enterprises with R17.8bn and the department of social development with R9.4bn.
This is worrying because if a department is allocated funds and it is clearly specified what the money is intended for, why should it go back to the Treasury? How do we justify sending money meant for service delivery back to the Treasury when unemployment is rife and there is a serious need for service delivery?
As a traditional community leader, I believe government departments and municipalities should liaise with us to help them identify gaps that exist within our communities, so they could intervene, thus spending their allocated funds.
Failure to utilise funds aimed at emancipating the lives of the people is tantamount to poor service delivery and shoddy leadership.
Oupa Mnisi, Tlhavekisa, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Underspending by departments a slap in the face of the poor
It goes without saying that the government exists to serve the people through the provision of basic services. This means that if the government fails to deliver on this mandate, it is the public that gets betrayed.
Every year, the minister of finance allocates funds to all departments and its entities to render services to community members. Municipalities also receive funds from the National Treasury to ensure that people have access to basic services such as human settlements, sanitation, water, roads and electricity.
The allocation of funds is done because it is known that there is a gap that needs to be filled using money and other resources. On this note, let me state categorically that it is uncalled for, to have departments returning funds to the Treasury at the end of a financial year simply because the money couldn’t be spent.
In August this year, the Treasury reported underspending by 12 departments. The two worst offenders were the department of public enterprises with R17.8bn and the department of social development with R9.4bn.
This is worrying because if a department is allocated funds and it is clearly specified what the money is intended for, why should it go back to the Treasury? How do we justify sending money meant for service delivery back to the Treasury when unemployment is rife and there is a serious need for service delivery?
As a traditional community leader, I believe government departments and municipalities should liaise with us to help them identify gaps that exist within our communities, so they could intervene, thus spending their allocated funds.
Failure to utilise funds aimed at emancipating the lives of the people is tantamount to poor service delivery and shoddy leadership.
Oupa Mnisi, Tlhavekisa, Limpopo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos