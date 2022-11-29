SOWETAN | Applying for school easy as A, B, C
Education online application system functioning
By Sowetan - 29 November 2022 - 09:50
Gauteng’s education online application system has frustrated parents for the five years since it was established.
When it was introduced in 2016, the aim was to easily and transparently handle the large number of applications the province gets...
SOWETAN | Applying for school easy as A, B, C
Education online application system functioning
Gauteng’s education online application system has frustrated parents for the five years since it was established.
When it was introduced in 2016, the aim was to easily and transparently handle the large number of applications the province gets...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos