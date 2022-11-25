FIDEL HADEBE | Protests should not threaten future of an entire generation
Service delivery anger, strikes must never affect pupils writing their matric exams
By Fidel Hadebe - 25 November 2022 - 11:30
The Cape Town metropolitan area in the Western Cape was in flames recently when taxi operators went on a rampage about certain decisions taken by the city authorities regarding the taxi industry in the region. Buses were set on fire, cars pelted with stones, commuters could not get to work and children struggled to get to school. Some had to walk long distances to get to their schools to write their matric examinations, with some arriving late.
Recently, Sowetan carried a story of a group of pupils in another part of the country who could not write one of their matric exam papers because there had been a service delivery protest in the area and parents stopped the children from writing the exam...
FIDEL HADEBE | Protests should not threaten future of an entire generation
Service delivery anger, strikes must never affect pupils writing their matric exams
The Cape Town metropolitan area in the Western Cape was in flames recently when taxi operators went on a rampage about certain decisions taken by the city authorities regarding the taxi industry in the region. Buses were set on fire, cars pelted with stones, commuters could not get to work and children struggled to get to school. Some had to walk long distances to get to their schools to write their matric examinations, with some arriving late.
Recently, Sowetan carried a story of a group of pupils in another part of the country who could not write one of their matric exam papers because there had been a service delivery protest in the area and parents stopped the children from writing the exam...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos