KENOSI MOSALAKAE | Stop loathing capitalism, strive for ownership and create wealth
Depriving yourself of courage to make money will leave you in squalor
By Kenosi Mosalakae - 11 November 2022 - 10:55
I sense so much of anti-capitalism antagonism in what is mostly written on social media but I am not able to get a sensible account for the animosity. The dictionary definition of capitalism reads: “An economic system based on private ownership of the means of production and their operation for profit.”
The last part still puzzles me because no business is ever run for anything else but profit. Apartheid SA was capitalist. In other words, it allowed private citizens to run their own businesses and benefit from the profit they so made...
KENOSI MOSALAKAE | Stop loathing capitalism, strive for ownership and create wealth
Depriving yourself of courage to make money will leave you in squalor
I sense so much of anti-capitalism antagonism in what is mostly written on social media but I am not able to get a sensible account for the animosity. The dictionary definition of capitalism reads: “An economic system based on private ownership of the means of production and their operation for profit.”
The last part still puzzles me because no business is ever run for anything else but profit. Apartheid SA was capitalist. In other words, it allowed private citizens to run their own businesses and benefit from the profit they so made...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos