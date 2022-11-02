FEZIWE NDWAYANA | More people reconnecting with African spirituality

“Why are there so many traditional healers lately? It seems to be fashionable lately.” This has become a contentious question among numerous people on social media in our country.
While on the face of it this appears to be a plausible concern, I, on the other hand, contend it brings to light the extent to which colonial beliefs are still deeply entrenched in our social structures, notwithstanding the urgent need for the decolonisation project to be fully realised. The consequences of imperialism in modern-day SA have led to numerous communities to view African spirituality as a secondary belief system and way of life.
We must contend with the fact that colonialism alienated African people from their belief systems. This is an argument that countless scholars and commentators on African spirituality have made, and it will never grow old as long as Africans continue to feel compelled to demonstrate that their core beliefs remain Christian, even though they believe in the importance of African spirituality.
Admittedly, as with all social structures, there are fundamental concerns that must be raised regarding the emergence of the rise in traditional healers in our communities. I will be the first to concede that every question raised within society is not necessarily wrong. However, my concern is that the question is rooted in colonial thought constructs that perpetuate perverted views regarding African spirituality and further demonise our belief systems.
So, it would be disingenuous to deny that the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality have led scores of our people to high levels of desperation and that they search for the meanings of their vulnerability because to them it is unfathomable that the promises of 1994 are yet to be fulfilled.
Unemployment, poverty and inequality have been the drivers of a growing tendency within the traditional healing sector of scammers posing as traditional healers. These scammers tell vulnerable people exactly what they want to hear: that their poverty is due to the ancestors turning their backs on them and rituals that cost huge amounts must be performed, at times these scammers convince our people that the solution to these problems is in ukuthwasa (the process of initiation to become iSangoma or Igqirha).
Furthermore, the consumerist culture, which is perpetuated by neoliberalism, has led to numerous legit traditional healers taking advantage of desperate people by falsely diagnosing them, including with ukuthwasa.
Karl Marx argued that religion is the opium of the masses. That when people want to make sense of their alienation from the means of production, they turn to religion for refuge. I contend the challenges found in African spirituality are the same as those found in other religions.
Furthermore, there is also a tendency of limiting African spirituality to witchcraft or some hocus pocus arrangement. However, African spirituality at its core is rooted in the African health system of maintaining or attaining social cohesion and conservation of the family unit.
Lastly, for traditional healers and those that have embraced African spirituality, the emergence of a growing number of traditional healers comes as no surprise. After centuries of imperialism and colonial domination it is conceivable that our guides are aggressively using their identified subjects to communicate to their families that it is time to realign spiritually with who they are and connect with them so that their families can regain their dignity.
However, society must do their due diligence when their loved ones are diagnosed with intwaso. Intwaso is a sacred spiritual journey that must be given the respect it deserves and not a once-off ritual.
Therefore, we must be cautious not to view the rise in the number of African traditional healers informed by colonial thought constructs and acknowledge how our history has affected us, and most importantly recognise that numerous families and individuals are in search of who they are and are embracing their African beliefs.
• Ndwayana is traditional healer Gogo Sigolwane
FEZIWE NDWAYANA | More people reconnecting with African spirituality
Imperialism alienated Africans from their traditional belief systems
Image: Supplied.
“Why are there so many traditional healers lately? It seems to be fashionable lately.” This has become a contentious question among numerous people on social media in our country.
While on the face of it this appears to be a plausible concern, I, on the other hand, contend it brings to light the extent to which colonial beliefs are still deeply entrenched in our social structures, notwithstanding the urgent need for the decolonisation project to be fully realised. The consequences of imperialism in modern-day SA have led to numerous communities to view African spirituality as a secondary belief system and way of life.
We must contend with the fact that colonialism alienated African people from their belief systems. This is an argument that countless scholars and commentators on African spirituality have made, and it will never grow old as long as Africans continue to feel compelled to demonstrate that their core beliefs remain Christian, even though they believe in the importance of African spirituality.
Admittedly, as with all social structures, there are fundamental concerns that must be raised regarding the emergence of the rise in traditional healers in our communities. I will be the first to concede that every question raised within society is not necessarily wrong. However, my concern is that the question is rooted in colonial thought constructs that perpetuate perverted views regarding African spirituality and further demonise our belief systems.
So, it would be disingenuous to deny that the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality have led scores of our people to high levels of desperation and that they search for the meanings of their vulnerability because to them it is unfathomable that the promises of 1994 are yet to be fulfilled.
Unemployment, poverty and inequality have been the drivers of a growing tendency within the traditional healing sector of scammers posing as traditional healers. These scammers tell vulnerable people exactly what they want to hear: that their poverty is due to the ancestors turning their backs on them and rituals that cost huge amounts must be performed, at times these scammers convince our people that the solution to these problems is in ukuthwasa (the process of initiation to become iSangoma or Igqirha).
Furthermore, the consumerist culture, which is perpetuated by neoliberalism, has led to numerous legit traditional healers taking advantage of desperate people by falsely diagnosing them, including with ukuthwasa.
Karl Marx argued that religion is the opium of the masses. That when people want to make sense of their alienation from the means of production, they turn to religion for refuge. I contend the challenges found in African spirituality are the same as those found in other religions.
Furthermore, there is also a tendency of limiting African spirituality to witchcraft or some hocus pocus arrangement. However, African spirituality at its core is rooted in the African health system of maintaining or attaining social cohesion and conservation of the family unit.
Lastly, for traditional healers and those that have embraced African spirituality, the emergence of a growing number of traditional healers comes as no surprise. After centuries of imperialism and colonial domination it is conceivable that our guides are aggressively using their identified subjects to communicate to their families that it is time to realign spiritually with who they are and connect with them so that their families can regain their dignity.
However, society must do their due diligence when their loved ones are diagnosed with intwaso. Intwaso is a sacred spiritual journey that must be given the respect it deserves and not a once-off ritual.
Therefore, we must be cautious not to view the rise in the number of African traditional healers informed by colonial thought constructs and acknowledge how our history has affected us, and most importantly recognise that numerous families and individuals are in search of who they are and are embracing their African beliefs.
• Ndwayana is traditional healer Gogo Sigolwane
Gratitude on the road to spirituality
Trip to Modimolle a tonic for the soul and one's health
The importance of genuine friends in spiritual growth
Ubungoma is real, love and embrace it
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos