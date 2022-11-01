SOWETAN | Jailing is not always the answer
By Sowetan - 01 November 2022 - 09:42
Overcrowding in prisons has been a problem in SA for years with occupancy levels among the highest in the world due to the high crime rate.
According to figures released by the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services headed by retired judge Justice Edwin Cameron, the prison overcrowding rate stands at 31.65% compared to 23% in 2020/2021...
