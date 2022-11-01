×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | Jailing is not always the answer

By Sowetan - 01 November 2022 - 09:42

Overcrowding in prisons has been a problem in SA for years with occupancy levels among the highest in the world due to the high crime rate.

According to figures released by the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services headed by retired judge Justice Edwin Cameron, the prison overcrowding rate stands at 31.65% compared to 23% in 2020/2021...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...