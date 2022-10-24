LUCAS NTYINTYANE | We cannot continue down this destructive path
It is tragic to accept mediocrity as the norm
By Lucas Ntyintyane - 24 October 2022 - 08:48
As an ordinary citizen, what is one supposed to do as you watch your beloved country going down the drain. I thought as one of Africa’s last countries to taste freedom, we had learnt from the mistakes of Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe. Why do we keep repeating the same stupidity we saw from our friends up north. Today we have parts of Gauteng with no water at all.
Don’t blame gods for dry taps but our elected political leaders for sleeping on the job. Water experts have been warning us for years that this day will come. No-one listened. Nothing is working...
