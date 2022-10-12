SOWETAN | Sex worker cases are just as important
By Sowetan - 12 October 2022 - 10:46
The bodies could well be piling up had someone with a keen sense of smell not raised the alarm. The bodies of young women, some already in quite an advanced state of decomposition, where found on an industrial site in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.
Joburg in itself is a dangerous city with a high crime rate that has over the years shamefully competed with other crime capitals of the world. But the site of the discovery of the bodies in a seedy part of the city, even by Joburg standards, tells of a community living in complete neglect...
