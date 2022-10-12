KENOSI MOSALAKAE | Current electoral system has a number of flaws

It appears more and more people are beginning to realise that the current electoral mechanism is an impediment to the exercise of accountability.
Under the present dispensation, MPs represent their political parties and are accountable to their political parties. In turn, the party is accountable to its members. It is the party that decides who should occupy what position in the administration of the country and the people feature nowhere; they are just spectators.
True representivity would be representation of a people in a defined geographical area by a person living in that area under those conditions to be able to fight for the interests of the people of that area. Parliament should be where representatives of all parts of the country assemble to work out regulatory mechanisms acceptable to all for harmonious living together in one country as well as drawing budgets for among other things building and maintenance of infrastructure.
That includes ensuring the safety, education and health of the population. MPs should therefore be in parliament to ensure that the people in the area that they represent receive their fair share of benefits that they are entitled to, being part of the country. Not be there to display the fact of being a majority party to the extent of defending indiscretions committed by political party colleagues.
It is not a question of “where has that been done before”, it is a matter of what is best and brings out the most equitable society, especially our society.
I doubt that there has ever been a similar situation anywhere in the world where the masses are seduced by a countenance of "importance" reflected by appearance on TV and other media. The more someone appears the more important he/she is seen to be.
Words like "integrity", "reliable" and "commitment to society" mean nothing to the masses and they do not demand that from what they vote for.
The masses do not seem to be looking forward to anything except the political party’s win. Hence the rotting infrastructure is no worry. Even crime that often hits home violently is an act of God, no mortal man can be looked at regardless of having voted for some of them and paying taxes to ensure that they make the environment safe for all. The masses do not seem to care about being a better society.
Unfortunately, ordinary South Africans think a government is something to admire like a picture on the wall. Contentment is from the feeling evoked at looking at the picture. You know how they dance around their admired politicians on pothole-infested dirty streets coming out of mekhukhus.
It is only when they can be evoked to be communities that care about themselves will ethics, their circumstances, infrastructure, schools, health facilities and safety become important to them. This will then induce them to think seriously of who among themselves could be most able to achieve things for them.
Only then can they know that the power lies with them as they are then able to hold the person to account (not burn his house).
• Dr Mosalakae is a Sowetan reader
KENOSI MOSALAKAE | Current electoral system has a number of flaws
MPs represent their political parties, not the electorate
Image: Alaister Russell
