×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

KENOSI MOSALAKAE | Current electoral system has a number of flaws

MPs represent their political parties, not the electorate

By KENOSI MOSALAKAE - 12 October 2022 - 11:33
Getting people en masse back to the ballot box will requirew more than emotive appeals to the history of Struggle for the vote by providing hope for voting as more meaningful.
Getting people en masse back to the ballot box will requirew more than emotive appeals to the history of Struggle for the vote by providing hope for voting as more meaningful.
Image: Alaister Russell

It appears more and more people are beginning to realise that the current electoral mechanism is an impediment to the exercise of accountability.

Under the present dispensation, MPs represent their political parties and are accountable to their political parties. In turn, the party is accountable to its members. It is the party that decides who should occupy what position in the administration of the country and the people feature nowhere; they are just spectators.

True representivity would be representation of a people in a defined geographical area by a person living in that area under those conditions to be able to fight for the interests of the people of that area. Parliament should be where representatives of all parts of the country assemble to work out regulatory mechanisms acceptable to all for harmonious living together in one country as well as drawing budgets for among other things building and maintenance of infrastructure.

That includes ensuring the safety, education and health of the population. MPs should therefore be in parliament to ensure that the people in the area that they represent receive their fair share of benefits that they are entitled to, being part of the country. Not be there to display the fact of being a majority party to the extent of defending indiscretions committed by political party colleagues.

It is not a question of “where has that been done before”, it is a matter of what is best and brings out the most equitable society, especially our society.

I doubt that there has ever been a similar situation anywhere in the world where the masses are seduced by a countenance of "importance" reflected by appearance on TV and other media. The more someone appears the more important he/she is seen to be.

Words like "integrity", "reliable" and "commitment to society" mean nothing to the masses and they do not demand that from what they vote for.

The masses do not seem to be looking forward to anything except the political party’s win. Hence the rotting infrastructure is no worry. Even crime that often hits home violently is an act of God, no mortal man can be looked at regardless of having voted for some of them and paying taxes to ensure that they make the environment safe for all. The masses do not seem to care about being a better society.

Unfortunately, ordinary South Africans think a government is something to admire like a picture on the wall. Contentment is from the feeling evoked at looking at the picture. You know how they dance around their admired politicians on pothole-infested dirty streets coming out of mekhukhus.

It is only when they can be evoked to be communities that care about themselves will ethics, their circumstances, infrastructure, schools, health facilities and safety become important to them. This will then induce them to think seriously of who among themselves could be most able to achieve things for them.

Only then can they know that the power lies with them as they are then able to hold the person to account (not burn his house).

• Dr Mosalakae is a Sowetan reader

KENOSI MOSALAKAE | Forget pettiness of glamour and recall Biko's teachings

Rest in peace Steve, you left us pearls. It is up to us to be swine or not. As you said: “It is better to die for an idea that will live than to live ...
Opinion
1 month ago

KENOSI MOSALAKAE | Fairness and justice more important than overrated democracy

Being imbued with a sense of fairness and justice would empower the youth and children of Africa to seek truth about themselves, their history, and ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Distorted historical narratives are an insult to Africans

The tendency is to define for Africans what their “rights” are. It does not include their right to be compensated for what was done to them. ...
Opinion
5 months ago

Remembering Sobukwe: champion of a noble cause

Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe’s final instructions to African people on the eve of implementation of the comprehensive anti-pass campaign on March 21 1960 ...
Opinion
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12