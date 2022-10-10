SIBONGILE MAPUTI | Journalists must challenge lie of Mbeki-ism
Mr Self-Righteous doesn't speak for youth
By Sibongile Maputi - 10 October 2022 - 09:17
SA journalists need to guard against hyping inaccurate statements merely because they are uttered by former president Thabo Mbeki, for if they do not, Mbeki-ism will kill the little that is left of our dreams about SA.
Mbeki-ism, in the context of this opinion, is a thought from a position of assumed righteousness, which audiences uncritically accept, whether rightly or wrongly, for perceived intellectual superiority...
