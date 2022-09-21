FAROUK ARAIE | Peacebuilding will ensure equality for all
We urgently need to formulate a positive developmental agenda
By Farouk Araie - 21 September 2022 - 11:23
In 1981, by unanimous resolution, the United Nations declared September 21 as the International Day of Peace. The goal was to create a worldwide Culture of Peace in which the inevitable conflicts between nations and communities would be solved peacefully. “Peace on earth, good will toward men.”
We hear this phrase quite often, but in our land it appears to be evaporating before our eyes. Sadly, our beloved country was rocked, mutilated and decimated by mindless violence, devoured by destruction unprecedented in our recorded history...
FAROUK ARAIE | Peacebuilding will ensure equality for all
We urgently need to formulate a positive developmental agenda
In 1981, by unanimous resolution, the United Nations declared September 21 as the International Day of Peace. The goal was to create a worldwide Culture of Peace in which the inevitable conflicts between nations and communities would be solved peacefully. “Peace on earth, good will toward men.”
We hear this phrase quite often, but in our land it appears to be evaporating before our eyes. Sadly, our beloved country was rocked, mutilated and decimated by mindless violence, devoured by destruction unprecedented in our recorded history...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos