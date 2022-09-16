THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | Unethical jounalism is putting craft in disrepute

Recent unsavoury developments in the media call for journalists to look themselves in the mirror and deal with the maladies inflicting the media instead of burying their heads in the sand, hoping the problem would disappear.
As one of the important pillars of our democracy, the media plays a pivotal role in shining the spotlight on those in positions of power, authority and influence. In so doing, the media in general, and journalists in particular, need to be squeaky clean.
The bullying tactics and unethical behaviour by journalists from the country's three 24-hour television channels covering the murder trial of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa and the allegations of brown envelope journalism by two City Press journalists – cannot, and should not just be glossed over. In doing so, the media would be evading accountability, something they often demand from those in power.
Apart from the herd mentality exhibited by the three journalists, in hunting and haunting a witness due to testify in court, where they had an opportunity to cover the case for their respective channels live on air, their collective behaviour was unethical and reckless.
Such behaviour is tantamount to bullying. These are unintended consequences of the "scoop syndrome" and sound-bite journalism - which unfortunately kills what is left in the journalism craft. As much as they have apologised, albeit after an uproar, they are condemned in the strongest possible terms.
The media the world over is facing all sorts of attacks, mainly from external forces, and S A is not immune to attacks directed at silencing the media. However, it becomes self-defeating when some members of the fourth estate inflict damage to the already battered image, credibility and reputation of the media.
Any self-inflicted damage to the noble craft invites unwarranted criticism, which, unfortunately, cannot be defended. It is incumbent upon the media, as an important pillar of democracy, not only to stand on the barricades and defend our hard-fought democracy but to constantly be vigilant on how journalists behave, especially during the execution of their duty.
Next month, the country will celebrate Media Freedom Day and commemorate Black Wednesday on October 19. The media should use this as an opportunity to look itself in the mirror and self-correct instead of continuously pointing a finger to address malfeasance bedevilling the media.
Journalism ethics call on media practitioners to be squeaky clean. This should be an opportune time for the media in general, and specifically journalists and editors, to get their act together to save the noble craft of journalism. Trust and credibility are the cornerstones of ethical journalism.
It cannot be business as usual to trample the basic tenets, toss the rule of law out of the window and then expect society to be comfortable with a mere "apology" – mostly under duress and forced to do so. Journalism is but a noble craft .
One would have thought that the so-called Tembisa 10, the fabricated story by Pretoria News about decuplets, had caused more harm to the media. However, for City Press to keep the names of implicated journalists confidential or secret does not bode well for the credibility of the media. It is in the public interest to know who the alleged transgressors are.
. There must be accountability and consequence for rogue and reckless journalism to fend off those who will be calling for draconian media regulations.
• Sepotokele is a journalist, communication strategist, media trainer and journalism lecturer
THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | Unethical jounalism is putting craft in disrepute
Media needs to show the same accountability they demand from those in power
Image: 123RF/OLEG DUDKO/ File photo
