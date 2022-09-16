SOWETAN | Populism over merit rules SA
Advocate has made the Meyiwa trial about him and his ego, and we seem to like it rather than condemn it
By Sowetan - 16 September 2022 - 08:05
For weeks since the beginning of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, the North Gauteng High Court was subjected to arrogant, disruptive and bumbling behaviour of advocate Malesela Teffo, representing accused number one to four at the time.
Teffo shot into notoriety with his theatrical disposition in court and often heated and uncalled-for exchanges with judge Tshifhiwa Maumela. ..
