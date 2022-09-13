SOWETAN | Mine dam tragedy was preventable
By Sowetan - 13 September 2022 - 10:54
The collapse of a mine tailings dam in Jagersfontein in the Free State on Sunday, that resulted in fatalities and a spill that flooded homes, was a preventable disaster.
At least this much is clear when you read a letter from the provincial government to the management company – Jaggersfontein Development – warning of the potential risks two years ago. In addition to this, a dam-risk analysis conducted at the request of the company also flagged the impending disaster. What is unclear is what was done to prevent this disaster. ..
