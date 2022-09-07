×

FIDEL HADEBE | We need to build inclusive society to help curb GBV

By Fidel Hadebe - 07 September 2022 - 10:14
Our country has just marked Women’s Month in recognition of the role of women in the Struggle against apartheid and its draconian laws that reduced black people into second-class citizens. In marking Women’s Month, we also seek to raise awareness around the daily struggles that still confront women, girls and members of the LGBTQI community – ranging from lack of economic opportunities, inequality in sports and gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) that continues to be a serious dent on our reputation as a nation.

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law three pieces of legislation as part of efforts to strengthen the fight against GBVF. These laws come into being as a result of the outcomes of the presidential summit against GBVF held in November 2018 that resolved, among others, that the government must fast-track the review of existing laws and policies on gender-based violence to be victim-centred so that the entire eco-system in the criminal justice system is positioned to respond appropriately in dealing with victims and perpetrators of this crime.

In signing these three laws, the president said: “The enactment of legislation that protects victims of abuse and make it more difficult for perpetrators to escape justice is a major step forward in our efforts against this epidemic and in placing the rights and needs of victims at the centre of our interventions.”

Although significant, it is important to emphasise the fact that laws on their own are not enough in fighting GBVF. Laws by their nature kick-in when some damage, and even death, has already occurred. The real task lies in preventing gender violence from occurring in the first place. These laws, however, have to be welcomed and celebrated by all as they form an important pillar in pushing back against this scourge.

The real task facing us in the fight against GBV lies in entrenching a new value system among men and boys and replace the rampant toxic culture that treats women and girls as objects and normalises rape. Rape is not normal. It is violence and it is criminal.  

Where we have to invest resources and time is in driving resilient wall-to-wall awareness campaigns that cover all sectors of society including sports, business, religious formations and traditional institutions in society.

To be successful, this campaign will have to depend on solid stewardship by different layers of leadership at local level including elected public representatives such as mayors. What this strategy does is that it places the local government at the heart of the local development so that development goes beyond the provision of water, electricity and tarring of roads and also address the immediate needs of the most vulnerable in the community.

There can be no holistic or full development when women and girls are not free to participate in the affairs and activities of their community. A municipality can build recreational parks for the community but there would be little value for this positive development if girls cannot enjoy such amenities because of fear of being raped and killed.

Lastly, it is important to highlight the fact that the fight against GBV is not seasonal. Our resolve to deal with this scourge should not be heightened only when it is Women’s Month. Women and girls are violated and murdered throughout the year and it is important that our campaigns have no rest time until this war has been won.  

• Hadebe is a certified life coach and change communication specialist        

