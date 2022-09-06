SOWETAN | City power games bad for delivery
Residents need stability in the city
By Sowetan - 06 September 2022 - 10:38
The changes in the Johannesburg city council leave an uncertainty that should be of concern to residents.
Speaker Vasco da Gama was removed through a motion of no confidence last week. The motion, brought by the PAC, passed with 136 votes versus 132 votes against it...
