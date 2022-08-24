SOWETAN | Still no clear plan to end GBV
By Sowetan - 24 August 2022 - 09:45
A few more sleeps and this year's Women's Month will be done and dusted only for it and August 9 – the day SA celebrates for the bravery of women who marched on apartheid prime minister JG Strijdom to protest against pass laws in 1956 – to be dredged up again next year and the same almost meaningless noise to be made about aiding the cause of women's liberation.
Had we had a Martian in our midst during the past two months or so, they would probably be perplexed at the odd behaviour of Earthlings in this part of the world who around this time of the year make noises about the right to be of the female of the species but amid it all carry on as usual to murder, rape and abuse them in all sort of manner, almost with impunity...
SOWETAN | Still no clear plan to end GBV
A few more sleeps and this year's Women's Month will be done and dusted only for it and August 9 – the day SA celebrates for the bravery of women who marched on apartheid prime minister JG Strijdom to protest against pass laws in 1956 – to be dredged up again next year and the same almost meaningless noise to be made about aiding the cause of women's liberation.
Had we had a Martian in our midst during the past two months or so, they would probably be perplexed at the odd behaviour of Earthlings in this part of the world who around this time of the year make noises about the right to be of the female of the species but amid it all carry on as usual to murder, rape and abuse them in all sort of manner, almost with impunity...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos