SOWETAN | Face racial tensions head on
By Sowetan - 18 August 2022 - 10:36
Back in 2017 the Human Rights Commission held an inquiry into allegations of racism at Klipspruit West Secondary School, the greater Eldorado Park and surrounding communities, south-west of Johannesburg.
The report issued by the commission makes for shocking reading. It laid bare the deep-seated racism between black Africans and coloured people in the area. At the time there were widespread, violent protests which disrupted schooling, seemingly sparked by the hiring of a black principal at the school...
SOWETAN | Face racial tensions head on
Back in 2017 the Human Rights Commission held an inquiry into allegations of racism at Klipspruit West Secondary School, the greater Eldorado Park and surrounding communities, south-west of Johannesburg.
The report issued by the commission makes for shocking reading. It laid bare the deep-seated racism between black Africans and coloured people in the area. At the time there were widespread, violent protests which disrupted schooling, seemingly sparked by the hiring of a black principal at the school...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos