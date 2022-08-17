SOWETAN | Justice for all Marikana victims now
By Sowetan - 17 August 2022 - 09:25
It’s been 10 long years but it seems the long, cold and harsh night that is Marikana and its aftermath is nowhere near ending. Yesterday, the loved ones of those killed when police opened fire on striking mineworkers at a koppie near the North West town of Rustenburg in 2012, and survivors of the shootings gathered to once again commemorate a day that has gone down in infamy for a nascent democracy.
Those who deemed themselves more important than others, as usual, arrived in shiny wheels, dressed to the tee as is fitting to their status, to make speeches, and then drive off into the sunset, forgetting about those living through the never-ending night. Politicians as usual milked the occasion for what it is worth in their warped world where scoring political points is paramount...
