×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | Cops' action good but not enough

By Sowetan - 02 August 2022 - 10:26

The recent wave of brutal crimes of murder and rape highlights SA’s crisis of policing, lawlessness and the need for the government to address this as an emergency.

In this column on Monday we called for an overhaul of the policing system to strengthen operations at police station level to be far more connected to the communities they serve. We also called for competent leadership at provincial and national levels to implement an effective crime prevention strategy...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele