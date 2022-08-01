PEDRO MZILENI | Banyana moment must drive development of women's sport
By Pedro Mzileni - 01 August 2022 - 10:32
The Banyana Banyana squad’s victory of Wafcon is a demonstration of self-driven hard work against the many odds that women’s sports and their general development face. There is no sector of society that is innocent in this aspect.
Obviously, the government and Safa have failed. Not only is there no women’s soccer league in the country but there is no school league that exists in both public and private schools. The public school system has also failed to carry through the usual sports that women play such as netball. By extension this has also overlapped into the collapse of community sports club tournaments and leagues in our townships and villages...
