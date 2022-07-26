SOWETAN | Why tavern shootings continue?
By Sowetan - 26 July 2022 - 10:35
Two weeks after the deadly Soweto tavern shootings nobody has been arrested, despite the deployment of specialised police teams to the township.
On July 10, 16 people were gunned down and seven others were injured at Mdlalose's Tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, when unknown people opened fire on patrons. ..
SOWETAN | Why tavern shootings continue?
Two weeks after the deadly Soweto tavern shootings nobody has been arrested, despite the deployment of specialised police teams to the township.
On July 10, 16 people were gunned down and seven others were injured at Mdlalose's Tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, when unknown people opened fire on patrons. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos