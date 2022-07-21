SOWETAN | Why is Cyril evading the public protector?
When allegations of money laundering and kidnapping against President Cyril Ramaphosa first emerged from former spy boss Athur Fraser in June, Ramaphosa was at pains to assure the nation that he had done nothing wrong and would fully cooperate with any investigation into him and his property.
Though he refused to answer direct questions about what he knew of the robbery at his Phala Phala game farm, he was adamant that he had nothing to hide. ..
