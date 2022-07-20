SOWETAN | Mandela Day spirit lives on
By Sowetan - 20 July 2022 - 08:59
SA, and indeed the global world, took some time off to answer the call by our founding president Nelson Mandela to spend at least 67 minutes of their time on Monday July 18 to do some good for those less unfortunate in their midst.
It is noble cause that was a masterstroke from Madiba as he quit the stage to "retire from retirement "as he put it, and declared that this whole thing, his life mission for a better world for all, was in our hands, the younger generation, to run with and see to conclusion. ..
