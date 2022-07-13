Don't let the vandals get away with it
By Sowetan - 13 July 2022 - 09:22
This year marks 14 years since rolling electricity blackouts became the norm in this country, introducing the term load-shedding. The nation has been forced to accept it as a way of life, as guaranteed as the sun rising the next day.
It has seen many resorting to seeking solutions outside of what the state has to offer as it has become increasingly clear that those mandated to provide our primary source of power, Eskom, are unlikely to win the war against the darkness any time soon...
Don't let the vandals get away with it
This year marks 14 years since rolling electricity blackouts became the norm in this country, introducing the term load-shedding. The nation has been forced to accept it as a way of life, as guaranteed as the sun rising the next day.
It has seen many resorting to seeking solutions outside of what the state has to offer as it has become increasingly clear that those mandated to provide our primary source of power, Eskom, are unlikely to win the war against the darkness any time soon...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos