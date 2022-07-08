We found the witness police couldn't
By Sowetan - 08 July 2022 - 10:56
Mthokozisi Ntumba's family must be feeling crushed and helpless after the four police officers accused of his murder were acquitted of the charges they faced because there was not enough evidence to convict them.
Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, walked out of court free men this week after the state's case against them collapsed, leaving his family devastated even further. But their sense of betrayal would have been worsened on hearing why crucial evidence according to the state's own version could not be heard in court because a technician who was meant to give evidence apparently vanished without trace. ..
