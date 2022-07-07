Technology helps to advance equality

Remote work revitalises smaller towns

We live in a world beset by inequalities. Whether they’re related to income, gender, race, or background, you don’t have to look far to find them. SA, for example, has the highest level of wealth inequality in the world. According to a World Bank report, just 10% of the population owns 80% of its wealth.



As the report notes, wealth inequality affects access to opportunities, including education and employment. It also puts limits on intergenerational economic mobility, which results in persistent consumption inequality...