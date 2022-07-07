×

Columnists

Cele's rant undesirable, pointless

By Sowetan - 07 July 2022 - 08:33

Police minister Bheki Cele's response when questioned about police failures in combating crime was undesirable and unnecessary.

On Tuesday, Cele lost his composure in Gugulethu, Cape Town, when Ian Cameron, director of civil society organisation Action Society, told him he was failing in his duty to ensure the community was safe...

