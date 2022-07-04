EMS deserve thanks and support
The past three weeks have been heart-wrenching for the family of seven-year-old Khayalethu Magadla who fell into an open manhole in Dlamini, Soweto last month.
No parents deserve to go through what the Magadla family experienced as days and weeks passed with no luck in recovery attempts of their son's body and not knowing if they would be able to find closure...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.