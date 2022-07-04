×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

EMS deserve thanks and support

By Sowetan - 04 July 2022 - 09:41

The past three weeks have been heart-wrenching for the family of seven-year-old Khayalethu Magadla who fell into an open manhole in Dlamini, Soweto last month. 

No parents deserve to go through what the Magadla family experienced as days and weeks passed with no luck in recovery attempts of their son's body and not knowing if they would be able to find closure...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released