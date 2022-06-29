×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

It's a fallacy to believe there's no alternative to ANC

Destruction of our moral fibre and infrastructure calls for citizens to vote for change

By KENOSI MOSALAKAE - 29 June 2022 - 09:01

The value of anyone to his country is what he/she contributes to the well-being of the country, not what party he belongs to or what ideology he subscribes to.

Unfortunately, this truth is lost to SA citizens. At the core of problems of this country is a mindset programmed by persistent subjection to lies and divisions occasioned by variations in the sense of what constitutes ethics and morality...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released