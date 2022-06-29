It's a fallacy to believe there's no alternative to ANC

Destruction of our moral fibre and infrastructure calls for citizens to vote for change

The value of anyone to his country is what he/she contributes to the well-being of the country, not what party he belongs to or what ideology he subscribes to.



Unfortunately, this truth is lost to SA citizens. At the core of problems of this country is a mindset programmed by persistent subjection to lies and divisions occasioned by variations in the sense of what constitutes ethics and morality...