It's a fallacy to believe there's no alternative to ANC
Destruction of our moral fibre and infrastructure calls for citizens to vote for change
The value of anyone to his country is what he/she contributes to the well-being of the country, not what party he belongs to or what ideology he subscribes to.
Unfortunately, this truth is lost to SA citizens. At the core of problems of this country is a mindset programmed by persistent subjection to lies and divisions occasioned by variations in the sense of what constitutes ethics and morality...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.