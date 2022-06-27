Restrain ignorant Safa officials

Images of tirades against the media and the manhandling of a journalist during and after a South African Football Association media briefing on Friday were disturbing and disappointing.



Safa national executive committee (NEC) members attacked the media over the questioning of president Danny Jordaan at the Sandton Convention Centre. This was a day before Safa’s much-awaited elective congress held at the same venue on Saturday...