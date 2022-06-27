×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

Restrain ignorant Safa officials

By Sowetan - 27 June 2022 - 10:33

Images of tirades against the media and the manhandling of a journalist during and after a South African Football Association media briefing on Friday were disturbing and disappointing.

Safa national executive committee (NEC) members attacked the media over the questioning of president Danny Jordaan at the Sandton Convention Centre. This was a day before Safa’s much-awaited elective congress held at the same venue on Saturday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released