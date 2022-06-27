Restrain ignorant Safa officials
Images of tirades against the media and the manhandling of a journalist during and after a South African Football Association media briefing on Friday were disturbing and disappointing.
Safa national executive committee (NEC) members attacked the media over the questioning of president Danny Jordaan at the Sandton Convention Centre. This was a day before Safa’s much-awaited elective congress held at the same venue on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.