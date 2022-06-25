We must leverage the agricultural sector to create jobs

The crippling crisis of unemployment and low prospects of future growth in the country ought to necessitate a positive re-imagination of the role of agriculture in the economy and its ability to absorb a huge number of workers.



The quarterly labour force survey for the first quarter of 2022 still shows alarmingly high levels of unemployment, particularly among young people. The survey shows that the unemployment rate was 63,9% for those aged 15-24 and 42,1% for those aged 25-34 years, while the current official national rate stands at 34,5%...