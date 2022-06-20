Municipal audits and stealing of public money an insult to youth challenges

Wastage of public funds and ruthless theft is deliberate by political elite for their own benefit

Last week, our auditor-general told us that of the 257 municipalities in the country, 215 are mismanaged and millions of rand in them go missing. When these unaccounted-for funds from these dysfunctional municipalities are put together, the figures go up to billions of rand that our communities are not receiving in public services.



This happens in a country where over 10m young people are without jobs, education and training – and this youth population also comes from families who survive below the poverty line...