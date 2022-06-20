Municipal audits and stealing of public money an insult to youth challenges
Wastage of public funds and ruthless theft is deliberate by political elite for their own benefit
Last week, our auditor-general told us that of the 257 municipalities in the country, 215 are mismanaged and millions of rand in them go missing. When these unaccounted-for funds from these dysfunctional municipalities are put together, the figures go up to billions of rand that our communities are not receiving in public services.
This happens in a country where over 10m young people are without jobs, education and training – and this youth population also comes from families who survive below the poverty line...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.