Municipality failures affect us all

The failure of most municipalities as reflected in the audit outcomes by auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke should worry all South Africans, not just those suffering as a result of their dysfunction.

Local government is meant to be at the coalface of delivery of services to the people and the closest sphere of government to the citizens.

However, according to Maluleke, in most instances, municipalities pay little attention to planning for service delivery, executing service delivery projects and reporting what they have done with funds allocated to them.

She further pointed to lack of improvement in municipal audit outcomes for 2020/2021 as an indictment to the entire local government accountability ecosystem. This is because the bad outcomes have become a norm in most municipalities across the country with no consequences.