Definition of just energy transition must be agreed on

Agreement that nobody should be left behind not enough

How mining can link to the global ambition to move away from high emission fossil energy to low emission energy generation was a key focus area of the 2022 Africa Mining Indaba.



It was inevitable to discuss how the envisaged energy transition would affect the people of SA given the country’s high dependence on coal-generated energy that stands at above 70%. The discussions were framed around the catchy phrase of a just energy transition. ..