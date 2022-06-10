Businesses must earn employee support to avoid Great Resignation

Losing an employee can take a big toll on your company

It would be tempting to think SA is immune to the Great Resignation. Referring to the unprecedented number of workers quitting their jobs in the wake of the pandemic, this phenomenon has been blamed on everything from government support programmes (most notably in developed markets), to shifting priorities among workers, to toxic workplace cultures.



With an unemployment rate of just over 35%, you may think few employed South Africans can really afford to leave their jobs. But the truth is, even here, employers aren’t immune to this. Thanks to the rise of remote work, SA workers (especially those with in-demand skills) can truly compete in the global job market, and not limit themselves to regional roles. They have faced many of the same pressures as other people around the world as a result of the pandemic, meaning they have the same temptations to start their own businesses or enter the freelance market. ..