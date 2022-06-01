Planning for a happier nation is imperative and within reach

Education should lie above the list of issues policymakers need to fix to improve happiness levels in SA

Happiness is as an emotional state characterised by feelings of joy, satisfaction, contentment and fulfilment. In similar vein, the pursuit of happiness is among the inalienable rights of all people, according to the American Declaration of Independence.



This is defined as a fundamental right to freely pursue joy and live life in a way that makes [you] happy, as long as [you] do not do anything illegal or violate the rights of others. It is against this backdrop that SA was recently rated 91 out of 146 countries in terms of the overall happiness levels of its citizens...