Bus Rapid Transit is a viable, economical transport solution

It is common sense that central to a well-functioning economy is the effective facilitation of the movement and transport of people and goods. There is a positive correlation between efficiency, accessibility, affordability of transport infrastructure, improved services, and economic activity. Mobility options are integral for consumers to access education, healthcare and for job seekers looking for employment. Increased efficient public transport systems facilitate and make it easy for commuters to move from place to place.



We cannot ignore the impact of high technology driven solutions which have and will continue to influence the developmental aspects of society in general and transport systems in particular. We have witnessed major shifts in the transport system over the last decade or so with the enhancements of internet and mobile technology. Online bookings, mapping of transport itineraries, passenger information displayed on personal mobile devices, introduction of e-hailing companies and similar services are all based on technology and have significantly influenced advancements in the transport sector. Despite the latter, we would be remiss to ignore the often-high cost of these offerings, and this is further exacerbated by an environment where consumers desperately need affordable transport options...