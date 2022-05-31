Bara's litany of woes sickening

It is disappointing that the biggest hospital in the country keeps making headlines for failing to delivery proper healthcare. Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto once again made the news on Sunday for cancelling booked surgeries in the past three weeks because of a shortage of clean linen.



The shortage that resulted in the operations being called off was apparently due to broken equipment at the facility's laundry, said DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom. He added that doctors were frustrated with the cancellation as the hospital has a backlog, and some patients had been waiting for years to have hip and knee surgery...