Spare VBS crooks no rod for heist

Who can ever forget the snaking queues of poor men and women, sleeping out in the cold outside the Nedbank branch in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, desperate to draw their money following the collapse of mutual bank VBS in 2018. The images told a profound story of the devastating impact of corruption and mismanagement by the elite on the most vulnerable in our society.



Broke and badly run municipalities invested large amounts against local government finance rules and in some cases, against the decisions of their own councils. ..