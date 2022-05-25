Mental health education should be added to the school curriculum

Ignorance is dangerous and can bring catastrophe in its wake

One of the scariest thoughts any person can have is that of going insane. Brain function affects our abilities to think, learn, remember, focus, and concentrate. The brain can be likened to a car engine without which a car cannot perform its normal functions.



It is for this reason mental health and wellness should be prioritised and taught in our schools. Mental health refers to the cognitive, behavioural, and emotional well-being that impacts how people think, feel and behave. It also presupposes the absence of a mental disorder...