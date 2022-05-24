China fine-tunes high-tech arsenal to rule the world

China has embarked on a military build-up that is unprecedented in recorded human history. On land, it is busy deploying nuclear tipped intercontinental nuclear missiles with multiple warheads that can reach every corner of the planet.



At sea, it has commissioned warships whose capability to conduct war at sea will revolutionise many aspects of naval combat. A new generation of hypersonic missiles is in an advance state of deployment that can destroy any warship afloat today...