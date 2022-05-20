It's our duty to empower youth from our communities

Developmental scientists who are preoccupied with how societies evolve from their initial stages to where they become functional societies often point to the need for visible progress as evidence that change has indeed set in the community they are studying.

Visible progress in this instance talks to how issues such as education, jobs, housing, and the general social fabric of the community are developing in relation to the aspirations of the local population.

I find myself constantly reflecting about these issues when thinking about my own community of Orange Farm where I grew up, that is situated on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

For those who may not be aware about the history of the place, Orange Farm was an agricultural area that became a human settlement in the early 1980s. It was initially populated by a few families who migrated into the area from Soweto and other surrounding areas.

Like most townships, Orange Farm struggled without a proper infrastructure that enabled the local community to enjoy clean water and sanitation, electricity and other components of service delivery.

The same challenges still prevail in the area to this day, even as the dawn of democracy in 1994 brought much relief to the residents as they began to receive better housing and basic services which made a huge difference to the area.

However, the area is still largely displaced, given its distance from the City of Johannesburg and youth are often unable to take up work and learning opportunities, especially given that it costs an average of R90 just to get to and from an interview. With no economic base of its own, it is dependent on Joburg and of those who are employed, 85% work in Joburg. Approximately 31% of youth have achieved matric, while 3,8% have completed higher education.

Newspaper headlines in the recent past, although accurate, have not been too kind to Orange Farm. The place has achieved notoriety because of the high rate of crime that has bedeviled the community for many years. Youth do, though, desire to make a positive and fundamental change to their socio-economic circumstances – all they need is the opportunity to do so.

I was fortunate to encounter Dr David Molapo in my youth and his guidance and inspiration enabled me to realise my potential. This is something I want to achieve with the youth of Orange Farm and beyond – youth deserve hope for the future.

Today, while most families still face hardships due to poverty and unemployment, driving through the streets of Orange Farm, you detect a different energy and vibe in the area. People are taking an active role in driving change and improving their socio-economic conditions.

It is a liberating experience to see how young people are taking the proverbial bull by the horn by setting up businesses that employ locals, improving their education through institutions of higher learning and hustling in the streets and selling, all with the aim of creating a better future for the community and for themselves.

I go to Orange Farm almost every weekend and observing this buzz brings hope and a realisation that in spite of the current conditions, the younger generation in the area are rewriting the narrative about the area. They are telling their own story that is not defined by the pain of the past but a vision for the future for which they have decided to take charge of.

This is the reason that for the past six years, I have brought some of my friends from various sectors of society to inspire the youth of my township and demonstrate that their dreams can be realised.

In the coming week, we are hosting the second EmpowaYouth Transformation Week at the Chris Hani Sports Complex in Orange Farm, where over 6,000 young people have confirmed attendance to listen to some of the country’s best minds. Delegates will be exposed to insights on funding their businesses, the requirements of succeeding in the job market and how to navigate this space by building resilience as well as be exposed to hundreds of job, funding and learning opportunities.

With nine stages and over 150 speakers participating, as well as numerous private and public entities partnering to offer jobs, training and entrepreneurial funding, I know we can make a fundamental impact in the lives of the youth.

• Masiza is CEO of Empowaworx, a strategic creative marketing agency based in Johannesburg