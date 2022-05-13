Case about more than just a flag

In his arguments to the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday, advocate Tembeka Ngukaitobi quotes National Party apartheid minister DF Malan expressing the significance and symbolism of a national flag.



“A flag is not a mere cloth, it symbolises national existence. A flag is a living thing, it is a repository of national sentiment... for a flag a nation can live, for it can fight and it can die,” Malan said as he introduced its founding bill in 1927...