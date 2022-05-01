OPINION | It's not difficult to understand workers imagining a future without the ANC governing

The governing ANC-led tripartite alliance is in the throes of a fully-fledged political legitimacy crisis with declining voter confidence in its ability to govern, and this is making its leadership at the branch and shop floor level lose requisite confidence to inspire hope for the future.

The state of paralysis, also worsened by the loss of influence in the local state, will make any effort at recovery to liberation movement glory days, require the best of its cadres to regroup and give direction.

Since 1994 the labour movement had been growing in the public sector more than in the private sector. This can only mean that politics were slowly becoming an economy and private sector investment had been shrinking commensurate with the growth of the public sector.

Areas of private sector growth were becoming more and more casualised with labour brokers taking over the employer roles. The exit of Numsa out of Cosatu and the decline in influence of NUM in the growing platinum-based group of metal-based industries, meant the traditional working-class rhetoric and sense would be left to workers that are traditionally middle class.

Public sector workers are part of the state bureaucracy. In fact, bureaucrats are the mind, and in several ways the machinery, of the state. Their posture as a working class will always have the contradictions of who is it that needs to be antagonised at relations level, without compromising the patriotism expectations everyone has of public sector unions.

The theme of the 2022 May Day celebrations is “building strong, vibrant and militant unions that service members”. This theme is constructed upon a context of a need to renew and rebuild the entire governing tripartite alliance to be responsive to societal expectations of it.