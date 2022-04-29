President misses point and SA's mood

When President Cyril Ramaphosa led Freedom Day celebrations this week, the main focus of his speech was on ANC successes since 1994, missing the general mood in the country.



The theme of celebrations was “Consolidate our democratic gains” symbolising the country's conversion from apartheid to democracy. He said South Africans had tasted the "fruits of freedom", noting that, among other things, the quality of life for citizens had improved...