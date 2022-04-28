Impaired freedom is like a vehicle with slow puncture

SA celebrates Freedom Day on April 27 annually. The holiday is a commemoration of our nation’s first democratic election that took place on the day in 1994. As a member of the SA youth, born a year before that first democratic election, the day’s significance tends to reveal a dearth of pride in my spirit. I believe true freedom is yet to come.

Before lamenting this dearth, I must unapologetically declare that any and every reminder of my forefathers and mothers’ sacrifices, to be granted the opportunity to put an ‘X’ on a ballot paper, ensuring my generation and I access to opportunities to dream and live freely is quintessential. No history book, politician or scholar should denounce the pain injected into our lineage to become the nation we call the democratic republic of SA today!

Our people were indoctrinated into a system of capitalism where self-preservation was a form of survival instinct. A passbook was a double-edged sword that granted our elders access to work and simultaneously justified their exclusion or imprisonment. With democracy, the pass was replaced with limitless leadership positions and job titles. Suddenly the illiterate could become treasurers and managing directors based on their ability to have successfully negotiated their freedom to live freely and not lead. On the other side of the sword, inexperience resulted in the slow puncture of the nation’s fiscal position.

I believe issues of corruption, maladministration and lawlessness have been brewing since the first ‘X’ marked the spot. The evidence is only accumulating as a result in the increase in a more literate youth. The freedom fight of today’s youth is but a moment of deja vu. We have been here before. In 1985, the apartheid government declared a national state of emergency to try ‘govern the ungovernable’ radicals who sought aggressive measures to try and gain socioeconomic emancipation. Just as it was in the late 1980s, we (the youth) have no access to jobs, wealth and land!