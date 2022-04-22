×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

Ntate Charle might be gone, but I know we are merely in different rooms

Newspaperman was both a gentleman and epitome of professionalism

22 April 2022 - 08:59

My all-time favourite fiction author, Paulo Coelho, once said: “Never. We never lose our loved ones. They accompany us; they don’t disappear from our lives. We are merely in different rooms”.

That is the feeling that I have had since I heard the devastating news of the passing of a loved newspaperman. One of the hardest things to deal with in life is losing a loved one to death. And we have to learn to live without that person. It was April 8...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...