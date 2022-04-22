Ntate Charle might be gone, but I know we are merely in different rooms

Newspaperman was both a gentleman and epitome of professionalism

My all-time favourite fiction author, Paulo Coelho, once said: “Never. We never lose our loved ones. They accompany us; they don’t disappear from our lives. We are merely in different rooms”.



That is the feeling that I have had since I heard the devastating news of the passing of a loved newspaperman. One of the hardest things to deal with in life is losing a loved one to death. And we have to learn to live without that person. It was April 8...