×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

Crime needs long-term solution

By Sowetan - 22 April 2022 - 08:49

The past few weeks have been eventful for police minister Bheki Cele and police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola who have been moving from Diepsloot to Kliptown to put out fires fanned by communities who have grown tired of crime.

In Diepsloot, it took violent protests by residents who accused illegal foreigners of being behind a wave of crime in the area to finally get the attention of the police top brass. The community accused the government of allowing Diepsloot to be taken over by criminals with no police visibility or crime-fighting resources at the police station...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...