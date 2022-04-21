Ecosystem-based adaptation can help with flood damage

The cabinet has declared a national state of disaster to respond to widespread flooding that has swept KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. As many residents of the two provinces take stock to recover from the devastating floods that have washed away not only their valuables like houses and vehicles, but also the lands and roads beneath their feet, many are wondering where will they really start to fix the damage and get their lives back to normal.



The government has announced that at least 448 lives have been lost and as many as 48 people are missing. These statistics are expected to rise. ..